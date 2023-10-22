When Luke Musgrave takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave's 18 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 159 yards (31.8 per game).

Having played five games this season, Musgrave has not tallied a TD reception.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0

