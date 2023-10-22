How to Watch Packers vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-3) go on the road to square off against the Denver Broncos (1-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo
Packers Insights
- This year, the Packers average 10.7 fewer points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (33.3).
- The Packers collect 281.6 yards per game, 158.7 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Broncos allow per outing.
- This season, Green Bay rushes for 90.7 fewer yards per game (81.6) than Denver allows per outing (172.3).
- The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Broncos have six takeaways.
Packers Away Performance
- The Packers score more points in road games (25 per game) than they do overall (22.6), and concede fewer points in away games (20.7 per game) than overall (22.6).
- The Packers accumulate fewer yards in away games (279.3 per game) than they do overall (281.6), and give up more (345.3 per game) than overall (337.8).
- The Packers pick up 95.3 rushing yards per game away from home (13.7 more than overall), and allow 143 in road games (0.4 fewer than overall).
- On the road, the Packers successfully convert more third downs (43.2%) than they do overall (40.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (34.1%) than overall (34.7%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|New Orleans
|W 18-17
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|Detroit
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/9/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 17-13
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
