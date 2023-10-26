The Philadelphia 76ers start their 2023-24 NBA season on October 26, 2023, facing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the 76ers allowed to their opponents.

Milwaukee had a 34-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers ranked 26th in rebounding in the NBA, the Bucks finished first.

Last year, the Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game, six more points than the 110.9 the 76ers gave up.

When Milwaukee totaled more than 110.9 points last season, it went 45-8.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks posted 118.8 points per game in home games last season. In away games, they averaged 115 points per contest.

Milwaukee allowed 112.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (114.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks performed better at home last season, draining 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

