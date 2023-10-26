Damian Lillard and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article we will dive into Lillard's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-120)

Over 26.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-135)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 110.9 points per contest last year made the 76ers the third-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers allowed 41.2 rebounds per game last season, second in the NBA in that category.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per game last year (sixth in the NBA).

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 39 22 6 11 2 0 0 1/19/2023 40 25 6 11 3 2 2

