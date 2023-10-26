The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Joel Eriksson Ek find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in four of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 26.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

