The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Zuccarello has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

