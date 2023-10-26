When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Patrick Maroon score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

  • Maroon is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Maroon has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

