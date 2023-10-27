Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Brown County, Wisconsin has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Bay Port High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wrightstown High School at Southern Door High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Brussels, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
