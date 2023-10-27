The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) meet at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals took down the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their most recent outing, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Capitals Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Wild 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+105)

Wild (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Capitals Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 3-3-1 record this season and are -1-1 in games that have needed overtime.

Minnesota has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Wild have scored more than two goals in five games, earning five points from those contests.

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in four games. The Wild finished 1-2-1 in those matchups (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 3.86 4th 28th 3.83 Goals Allowed 4.43 32nd 28th 26.8 Shots 29.6 21st 8th 28.5 Shots Allowed 35.3 29th 29th 10.53% Power Play % 16% 18th 30th 69.57% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

Wild vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

