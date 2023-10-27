Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Dane County, Wisconsin this week? We have the information below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Middleton High School at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Verona, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoughton High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monona Grove High School at Sun Prairie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
