Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County This Week
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Lancaster High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.