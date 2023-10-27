The Sacramento Kings (1-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Jalen Slawson SF Questionable Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Draymond Green PF Out Ankle

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -3.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.