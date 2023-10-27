Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Bay Port High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.