For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Hartman has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.