The Washington Capitals (off a victory in their last game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a loss) will meet on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Wild vs Capitals Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 31 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 31st in the league.

With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Wild have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 7 2 7 9 6 3 - Joel Eriksson Ek 7 5 4 9 1 2 45.1% Mats Zuccarello 7 2 7 9 4 2 20% Ryan Hartman 7 4 3 7 8 7 47.7% Marcus Johansson 7 1 4 5 5 1 22.2%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 20th in goals against, giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.

The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 12 goals scored (two per game).

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 23 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored just 12 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players