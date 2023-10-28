When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Florida Gators at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+14.5) Over (49.5) Georgia 29, Florida 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

The Bulldogs have one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.

The Bulldogs have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Georgia contests.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

Gators games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The average point total for the Florida this season is 0.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.1 14 43.4 11.6 32 20 Florida 29.1 20 34.5 11 22 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.