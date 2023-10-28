Looking at the schools in the MWC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Air Force

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

7-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win MWC: -110

-110 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 17-6 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MWC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 37-32 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

3. Wyoming

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 34-27 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

4. UNLV

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-1 | 7-3 Odds to Win MWC: +850

+850 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 25-23 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

5. Utah State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-5 | 6-4 Odds to Win MWC: +9000

+9000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 42-21 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Boise State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +475

+475 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 31-30 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

7. Colorado State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Odds to Win MWC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: L 25-23 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Odds to Win MWC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 42-21 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, October 29

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, October 29 TV Channel:

9. San Diego State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-5 | 2-8 Odds to Win MWC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: L 6-0 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

10. Nevada

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-6 | 2-8 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 6-0 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

11. New Mexico

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-4 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 42-21 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

12. Hawaii

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-11

2-6 | 1-11 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 42-21 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, October 29

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, October 29 TV Channel:

