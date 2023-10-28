Tulane vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will play a fellow AAC opponent, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-10.5)
|53.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-10.5)
|53.5
|-385
|+300
Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Tulane has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Rice has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Tulane & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
