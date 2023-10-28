As we head into Week 9 of the college football campaign, there are two games involving teams from the MAC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!