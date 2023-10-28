Patriot League teams were in action for one game in the Week 9 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Holy Cross vs. Fordham

Week 9 Patriot League Results

Holy Cross 49 Fordham 47

Pregame Favorite: Holy Cross (-10)

Holy Cross (-10) Pregame Total: 69.5

Holy Cross Leaders

Passing: Joe Pesansky (20-for-33, 337 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Joe Pesansky (20-for-33, 337 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jordan Fuller (24 ATT, 116 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jordan Fuller (24 ATT, 116 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jalen Coker (5 TAR, 5 REC, 102 YDS, 1 TD)

Fordham Leaders

Passing: CJ Montes (29-for-36, 410 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

CJ Montes (29-for-36, 410 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Julius Loughride (25 ATT, 211 YDS, 3 TDs)

Julius Loughride (25 ATT, 211 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 164 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Fordham Holy Cross 619 Total Yards 466 410 Passing Yards 337 209 Rushing Yards 129 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Murray H. Goodman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Fisher Stadium

Fisher Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.