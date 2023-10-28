Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Week 9 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Wisconsin programs. Among those contests is the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.