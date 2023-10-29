Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 8?
Should you wager on A.J. Dillon hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon has rushed 79 times for a team-high 255 yards (42.5 per game), with one touchdown.
- Dillon also has 59 receiving yards (9.8 per game) on five catches.
- Dillon has had one game with a rushing touchdown.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
