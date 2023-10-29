Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 8, Jones has 22 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has six receptions (11 targets) for 104 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Packers have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 22 94 1 4.3 11 6 104 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0

