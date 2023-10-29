Aaron Jones will be up against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jones has racked up 22 rushing attempts for 94 yards, good for 31.3 rushing yards per game. He has one rushing score. In the passing game, he has also caught six balls for 104 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Vikings

Jones vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 78.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 78.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Vikings during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The run defense of the Vikings is conceding 105.6 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Vikings have totaled six touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Vikings' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Watch Packers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his three games played this season.

The Packers have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 15.2% of his team's 145 rushing attempts this season (22).

Jones has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

He has two total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has three red zone rushing carries (14.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Jones Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Jones has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has been targeted on 11 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (5.7% target share).

He averages 9.5 yards per target this season (104 yards on 11 targets).

Jones, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

With five red zone targets, Jones has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.