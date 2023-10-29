Bobby Portis and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 118-117 win over the 76ers, Portis put up 10 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Portis' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Portis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per game last year, 19th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks conceded 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, eighth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bobby Portis vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 25 13 10 1 1 0 0 11/14/2022 23 14 10 2 0 0 0 11/7/2022 23 11 10 2 2 0 0 10/29/2022 24 9 10 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.