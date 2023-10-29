Bucks vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 29
The Atlanta Hawks (0-2), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|238.5
|-250
|+200
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Bucks had a +298 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and allowed 113.3 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.
- The Hawks had a +24 scoring differential last season, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 118.1 (25th in the NBA).
- The teams combined to score 235.3 points per game last season, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 231.4 points per contest last year, 7.1 fewer points than the total for this game.
- Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 ATS record last year.
- Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.
Bucks and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+400
|+175
|-
|Hawks
|+8000
|+3300
|-
