The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 238.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 238.5 points 28 times.

Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 8.3 less than this game's over/under.

Milwaukee went 44-38-0 ATS last season.

Milwaukee was the moneyline favorite 66 total times last season. It finished 54-12 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Bucks had a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks owned a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than they did in road games (21-20-0) last season.

In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more often in home games last season, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

Last season the Bucks recorded just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.9) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).

Milwaukee had a 25-9 record versus the spread and were 31-3 overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Bucks vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Hawks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 25-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 31-27 31-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-22 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 36-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-11 47-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-9

