On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Calen Addison going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

  • Addison is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Addison has picked up one assist on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

