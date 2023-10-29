Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 118-117 win versus the 76ers, Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Let's look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-122)

Over 26.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-132)

Over 11.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds per game last season, 19th in the NBA in that category.

The Hawks conceded 26.0 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the league last year, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 35 7 18 10 0 1 0 11/14/2022 31 27 8 4 0 0 1 11/7/2022 27 25 7 2 0 1 2 10/29/2022 33 34 17 4 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.