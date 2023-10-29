The Green Bay Packers (2-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under in the outing is set at 41.5 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Vikings and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Packers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have taken the field for six games this year, and they have been winning after the first quarter two times and have trailed four times.

The Vikings have led after the first quarter in three games and have been behind after the first quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have won the third quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in one game.

In seven games this year, the Vikings have lost the third quarter five times and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering nine points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Packers have been winning after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in four games (1-3).

The Vikings have been leading after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Through six games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (1-3 record in those games), been outscored one time (0-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

The Vikings have been outscored in the second half in four games this season (2-2 in those games), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.9 points on average in the second half.

