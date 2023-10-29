On Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Our computer model projects that the Vikings will claim a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Vikings are averaging 21.6 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 20th on defense with 21.7 points allowed per game. The Packers are accumulating 289.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 338 total yards per game (16th-ranked).

Packers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 1.5) Over (42) Vikings 23, Packers 21

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Green Bay is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Packers are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Green Bay and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this year.

This season, Packers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.8, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Vikings have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Minnesota has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Games featuring Minnesota have hit the over just once this season.

The total for this game is 42, 5.6 points fewer than the average total in Vikings games thus far this season.

Packers vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.6 21.7 20.8 23 22.7 20 Green Bay 21.7 22 19 25.5 23 20.3

