Packers vs. Vikings Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Lambeau Field.
See player props for the Vikings' and Packers' best players in this matchup.
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds
- Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Aaron Jones
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|-
|Jordan Love
|219.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-106)
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|Cam Akers
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|-
|Kirk Cousins
|253.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Brandon Powell
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
