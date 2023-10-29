Packers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers (2-4) will fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). The contest's over/under is listed at 42.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be found in this article before they face the Packers. Before the Packers take on the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-1.5)
|42
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-1.5)
|41.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Green Bay is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Packers are 3-2 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- Green Bay has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
- Minnesota has gone 3-3-1 ATS this season.
- As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1).
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to go over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Aaron Jones
|-
|-
|42.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan Love
|216.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+135)
|15.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-115)
|-
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31.5 (-111)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
