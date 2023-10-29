Packers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field.
Vikings and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|1.5
|42
|-125
|+105
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers have played three games this season that have had more than 42 combined points scored.
- Green Bay's outings this season have a 42.8-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.
- The Packers have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.
- The Packers have been underdogs in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.
- Green Bay has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 47.6, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Vikings have put together a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 2-1.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Vikings
|21.6
|13
|21.7
|21
|47.6
|3
|7
|Packers
|21.7
|21
|22
|14
|42.8
|3
|6
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends
Packers
- Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three contests.
- In their past three games, the Packers have hit the over once.
- In NFC North matchups, the Packers are both scoring more points (29) than their overall average (21.7) and allowing more points (27) than overall (22).
- The Vikings have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Packers (-2 total points, -0.3 per game).
Vikings
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- Minnesota's past three contests have not gone over the total.
- The Vikings have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Packers (-2 total points, -0.3 per game).
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|43.3
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|23.0
|22.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.5
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|25.8
|25.3
|ATS Record
|3-3-1
|1-3-0
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
