Romeo Doubs vs. the Vikings' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
When the Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, Romeo Doubs will be up against a Vikings pass defense featuring Camryn Bynum. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|49.8
|8.3
|36
|99
|5.86
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Romeo Doubs vs. Camryn Bynum Insights
Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense
- Romeo Doubs' 258 receiving yards (43 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 42 targets with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Green Bay's passing attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks seventh-last in the league with 1,194 passing yards (199 per game).
- Offensively, the Packers are averaging 21.7 points per game (21st in NFL) and 289.8 yards per game (28th).
- Green Bay is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 32.3 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Packers have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 33 times, which ranks them 10th in the league.
Camryn Bynum & the Vikings' Defense
- Camryn Bynum has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 69 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Minnesota is No. 20 in the NFL at 224.7 yards allowed per game (1,573 total passing yards against).
- The Vikings are 21st in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.7 points.
- Minnesota has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Vikings have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Romeo Doubs vs. Camryn Bynum Advanced Stats
|Romeo Doubs
|Camryn Bynum
|Rec. Targets
|42
|39
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|23
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.2
|30
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|258
|69
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|43
|9.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|57
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.