Bucks vs. Heat October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) hit the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. He also sank 55.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Last season, Damian Lillard recorded an average of 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game.
- Brook Lopez posted 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks (second in league).
- Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Malik Beasley collected 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 boards last season.
- Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyler Herro recorded 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).
- Caleb Martin posted 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry posted 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he posted 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Bucks vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
