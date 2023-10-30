How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) square off against the Miami Heat (1-2) on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bucks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents made.
- Milwaukee had a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 27th.
- Last year, the 116.9 points per game the Bucks scored were 7.1 more points than the Heat allowed (109.8).
- Milwaukee had a 47-8 record last season when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Bucks averaged 3.8 more points per game (118.8) than they did in away games (115).
- Milwaukee surrendered 112.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (114.1).
- In home games, the Bucks averaged 0.1 more treys per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Rest
