The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, match up versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Lillard posted six points, five assists and two steals in a 127-110 loss against the Hawks.

In this article we will dive into Lillard's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-111)

Over 29.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-169)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the league defensively last season, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, sixth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Heat were 14th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Damian Lillard vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 35 19 3 6 3 0 0 10/26/2022 26 22 2 2 4 0 1

