Lions vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) visit the Detroit Lions (5-2) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.
Lions and Raiders betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Monday.
Lions vs. Raiders Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|7.5
|46
|-400
|+310
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's contests this year have an average point total of 46, which equals this game's over/under.
- The Lions are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).
- Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders and their opponents have scored more than 46 combined points just once this season.
- The average over/under for Las Vegas' contests this season is 43.9, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Raiders have covered the spread three times this season (3-4-0).
- The Raiders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Las Vegas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.
Lions vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|24.9
|7
|21.6
|20
|46
|3
|7
|Raiders
|16
|26
|23
|23
|43.9
|1
|7
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends
Lions
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- Detroit has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.
- The Lions have scored a total of 23 more points than their opponents this year (3.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 49 points (seven per game).
Raiders
- Over its last three games, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Raiders have gone over the total once.
- The Lions have totaled 23 more points than their opponents this season (3.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 49 total points (seven per game).
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46
|45.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|26
|24.5
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.9
|43.5
|44.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|23
|24.8
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
