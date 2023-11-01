The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Portis produced 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 122-114 win against the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Portis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-112)

Over 9.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Looking to bet on one or more of Portis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the NBA last season, allowing 42.3 per game.

Conceding an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bobby Portis vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 18 16 4 0 2 0 1 3/19/2023 24 14 9 1 2 0 0 1/17/2023 35 12 12 1 0 0 0 1/4/2023 33 14 12 0 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.