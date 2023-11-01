Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Toronto Raptors (1-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 110 - Bucks 109
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-1.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (224.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 219.1
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks were eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.9 per game) and 14th in points allowed (113.3) last year.
- Milwaukee was the best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (48.6) and ranked 20th in rebounds conceded (44.2) last year.
- With 25.8 assists per game last season, the Bucks were 12th in the league.
- Last year, Milwaukee was 21st in the league in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.5).
- Last year, the Bucks were fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.