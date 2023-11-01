How to Watch the Bucks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bucks vs Raptors Injury Report
|Bucks vs Raptors Prediction
|Bucks vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.
- Milwaukee had a 24-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.
- Last year, the Bucks recorded 5.5 more points per game (116.9) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).
- When Milwaukee scored more than 111.4 points last season, it went 44-8.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 115 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee ceded 112.5 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 114.1.
- The Bucks sunk 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Illness
