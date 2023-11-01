Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Middleton, in his last action, had five points and five assists in a 122-114 win over the Heat.

With prop bets available for Middleton, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were ranked fourth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.4 points per game.

The Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the NBA.

The Raptors allowed 26.2 assists per game last season (25th in the NBA).

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Khris Middleton vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 32 20 8 5 5 1 0

