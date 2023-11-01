Malik Beasley could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

Beasley, in his most recent appearance, had five points and two steals in a 122-114 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Beasley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 111.4 points per game.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game last season, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Raptors were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 26.2 per contest.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 21 4 4 0 1 0 0 2/1/2023 27 14 3 2 4 0 0

