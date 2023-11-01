Do you live and breathe all things Marquette? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Golden Eagles. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, keep scrolling.

Marquette team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kam Jones 7 16.0 2.7 2.7 1.3 0.0 Tyler Kolek 7 13.9 5.0 5.1 1.7 0.0 Oso Ighodaro 7 13.7 6.6 2.0 1.1 1.1 David Joplin 7 8.1 3.0 0.1 1.1 0.1 Chase Ross 7 7.3 3.4 0.3 0.7 0.4 Sean Jones 7 5.9 1.9 2.7 1.1 0.0 Ben Gold 7 5.7 4.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 Stevie Mitchell 7 5.7 2.3 0.9 1.4 0.0 Tre Norman 7 2.0 0.4 0.7 0.1 0.0 Zaide Lowery 5 2.2 2.0 0.4 0.4 0.0

Marquette season stats

Marquette has put together a 6-1 record on the season so far.

The Golden Eagles are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When Marquette defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 21 by a score of 73-59, it was its signature victory of the year thus far.

The Golden Eagles have played three games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, taking home wins in two of them.

Marquette has 23 games left in the regular season, including seven versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Marquette games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Wisconsin A 12:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Texas H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Notre Dame H 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Providence A 8:30 PM

