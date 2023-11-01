Buy Tickets for Milwaukee Bucks NBA Games
Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) take on the Chicago Bulls at home as the 2023-24 NBA season carries on, with a tip time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11.
Upcoming Milwaukee games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Mon, Dec 11
|Bulls
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Pacers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Pistons
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Rockets
|H
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Spurs
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Magic
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Knicks
|A
|12:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 25
|Knicks
|A
|12:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Nets
|A
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Cavaliers
|A
|7:30 PM
Milwaukee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Chicago Bulls
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum
- Broadcast: BSWI, NBCS-CHI
Top Milwaukee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|20
|30.2
|10.7
|5.2
|1.5
|1.3
|61.1% (234-383)
|25.0% (9-36)
|Damian Lillard
|19
|25.6
|4.5
|6.9
|1.1
|0.2
|43.6% (140-321)
|35.2% (56-159)
|Brook Lopez
|21
|13.2
|5.0
|1.4
|0.9
|2.8
|50.7% (105-207)
|35.8% (38-106)
|Malik Beasley
|21
|12.1
|4.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.1
|48.4% (91-188)
|46.0% (64-139)
|Bobby Portis
|21
|11.4
|6.6
|1.2
|0.8
|0.6
|47.8% (98-205)
|29.6% (16-54)
