Wisconsin (5-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 PM ET, at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Iowa H 2:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Illinois H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Purdue A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Nebraska H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Illinois A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Northwestern H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Michigan A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Iowa A 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Minnesota H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Rutgers H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Ohio State A 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Northwestern A 3:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Penn State H 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Indiana H 8:00 PM

Wisconsin's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Kohl Center
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Wisconsin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Serah Williams 8 15.6 8.5 0.5 1.0 3.1 46.5% (46-99) 25.0% (3-12)
Ronnie Porter 8 10.5 7.0 4.0 3.0 0.3 35.6% (32-90) 25.0% (9-36)
Sania Copeland 8 10.1 2.3 3.5 1.5 0.3 46.8% (29-62) 35.7% (15-42)
Brooke Schramek 8 8.8 6.4 2.3 0.5 0.1 36.9% (24-65) 35.5% (11-31)
D'Yanis Jimenez 7 9.7 3.7 2.9 1.0 0.3 44.0% (22-50) 53.8% (7-13)

