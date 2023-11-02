In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brock Faber to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faber stats and insights

Faber has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Faber has no points on the power play.

Faber's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.