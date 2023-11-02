Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 2?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Calen Addison going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (three shots).
- Addison has picked up two assists on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
