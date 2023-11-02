Should you wager on Joel Eriksson Ek to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Eriksson Ek averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.5%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

